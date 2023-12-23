The Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to square off in a Week 16 matchup at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Will Trenton Irwin find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Trenton Irwin score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Irwin has 18 receptions (24 targets) for 241 yards and one score, averaging 26.8 yards per game.

Irwin has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Trenton Irwin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 10 8 60 0 Week 8 @49ers 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Texans 4 2 54 1 Week 11 @Ravens 5 3 36 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 25 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 1 1 25 0

