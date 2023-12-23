Can we expect Wright State to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Wright State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Wright State ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-0 NR NR 156

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wright State's best wins

Wright State, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 91-85 on November 20. Trey Calvin, in that signature win, amassed a team-leading 24 points with one rebound and three assists. AJ Braun also played a role with 18 points, 12 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

92-82 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 208/RPI) on December 19

74-49 over Illinois State (No. 209/RPI) on November 22

103-74 at home over IUPUI (No. 357/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wright State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

The Raiders have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Wright State faces the 115th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Raiders have 19 games remaining this season, including 11 against teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records over .500.

Wright St has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Wright State's next game

Matchup: Green Bay Phoenix vs. Wright State Raiders

Green Bay Phoenix vs. Wright State Raiders Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Wright State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.