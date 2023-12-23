Can we count on Wright State to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Wright State ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 1-1 NR NR 151

Wright State's best wins

Against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 27, Wright State picked up its best win of the season, which was an 89-78 home victory. Layne Ferrell, as the top scorer in the win over Marshall, put up 17 points, while Alexis Hutchison was second on the team with 15.

Next best wins

66-61 over Presbyterian (No. 231/RPI) on December 22

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 302/RPI) on November 18

79-67 at home over IUPUI (No. 306/RPI) on November 30

81-67 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 332/RPI) on December 9

Wright State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Wright State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Raiders are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Wright State has been handed the 187th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Of the Raiders' 18 remaining games this season, nine are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records above .500.

Wright St's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Wright State's next game

Matchup: Youngstown State Penguins vs. Wright State Raiders

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Wright State Raiders Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

