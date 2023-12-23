When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Xavier be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Xavier ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 1-1 NR NR 118

Xavier's best wins

Xavier beat the Saint Mary's Gaels (No. 70-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 66-49 win on November 19 -- its best victory of the season. Quincy Olivari, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Saint Mary's (CA), delivered 27 points, while Dayvion McKnight was second on the team with 20.

Next best wins

84-79 at home over Cincinnati (No. 83/RPI) on December 9

74-54 at home over Seton Hall (No. 105/RPI) on December 23

75-59 at home over Winthrop (No. 151/RPI) on December 16

100-75 at home over Bryant (No. 167/RPI) on November 24

79-56 at home over Jacksonville (No. 175/RPI) on November 10

Xavier's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Xavier is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Musketeers have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Xavier has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Xavier has to deal with the 15th-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Musketeers have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and two games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Xavier's 17 remaining games this year, it has five upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Xavier's next game

Matchup: Villanova Wildcats vs. Xavier Musketeers

Villanova Wildcats vs. Xavier Musketeers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET Location: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

