Saturday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) and Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) matching up at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 74-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Xavier, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 23.

The game has no set line.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 74, Seton Hall 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-3.5)

Xavier (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Xavier has a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Seton Hall, who is 4-7-1 ATS. Both the Musketeers and the Pirates are 5-7-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +55 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.4 points per game (176th in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per outing (179th in college basketball).

Xavier pulls down 39.9 rebounds per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 36.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

Xavier knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 32.3% from deep while its opponents hit 30% from long range.

The Musketeers rank 256th in college basketball by averaging 91.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 85th in college basketball, allowing 86 points per 100 possessions.

Xavier has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (261st in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (203rd in college basketball).

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates outscore opponents by seven points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 170th in college basketball, and conceding 68.6 per contest, 126th in college basketball) and have a +84 scoring differential.

Seton Hall ranks 162nd in the country at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 31.7 its opponents average.

Seton Hall knocks down 5.4 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc (288th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 33.9%.

Seton Hall has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.5 per game (154th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (125th in college basketball).

