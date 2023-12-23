Saturday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) and the Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 74-71 based on our computer prediction, with Xavier taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 23.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 74, Seton Hall 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-3.4)

Xavier (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Xavier's record against the spread so far this season is 7-5-0, and Seton Hall's is 4-7-1. Both the Musketeers and the Pirates are 5-7-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +55 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.4 points per game (174th in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per outing (179th in college basketball).

The 39.9 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 57th in the nation, and are 3.1 more than the 36.8 its opponents grab per contest.

Xavier knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

The Musketeers average 91.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (256th in college basketball), and allow 86.0 points per 100 possessions (85th in college basketball).

Xavier forces 11.8 turnovers per game (203rd in college basketball) while committing 12.8 (261st in college basketball play).

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates' +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.6 points per game (168th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per contest (126th in college basketball).

The 37.2 rebounds per game Seton Hall accumulates rank 162nd in college basketball, 5.5 more than the 31.7 its opponents record.

Seton Hall hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc (288th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 33.9%.

Seton Hall has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.5 (154th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (125th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.