Saturday's contest features the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) and the Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) facing off at Cintas Center (on December 23) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-71 victory for Xavier.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Seton Hall. The two sides are expected to come in below the 146.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -3.5

Xavier -3.5 Point Total: 146.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 74, Seton Hall 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Pick ATS: Xavier (-3.5)



Xavier (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Xavier is 7-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Seton Hall's 4-7-1 ATS record. Both the Musketeers and the Pirates are 5-7-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The two teams score an average of 151 points per game, 4.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 75.4 points per game (175th in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per outing (180th in college basketball). They have a +55 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The 39.9 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 58th in the country, and are 3.1 more than the 36.8 its opponents grab per outing.

Xavier makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball) at a 32.3% rate (234th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers score 91.6 points per 100 possessions (258th in college basketball), while allowing 86.0 points per 100 possessions (87th in college basketball).

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.8 per game (263rd in college basketball) and force 11.8 (200th in college basketball play).

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates have a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.0 points per game. They're putting up 75.6 points per game, 170th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.6 per contest to rank 125th in college basketball.

Seton Hall ranks 163rd in the country at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 31.7 its opponents average.

Seton Hall makes 5.4 three-pointers per game (331st in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than its opponents.

Seton Hall wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 11.5 (154th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.