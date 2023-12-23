Saturday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) and Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) going head-to-head at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Xavier, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) against Seton Hall. The two sides are projected to go under the 147 over/under.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -3.5

Xavier -3.5 Point Total: 147

147 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -162, Seton Hall +138

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 74, Seton Hall 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Pick ATS: Xavier (-3.5)



Xavier (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (147)



Xavier is 7-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Seton Hall's 4-7-1 ATS record. Both the Musketeers and the Pirates are 5-7-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The teams score an average of 151 points per game, four more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +55 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.4 points per game (174th in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per contest (178th in college basketball).

The 39.9 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 59th in the nation, and are 3.1 more than the 36.8 its opponents grab per contest.

Xavier hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball) at a 32.3% rate (232nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make while shooting 30% from deep.

The Musketeers average 91.6 points per 100 possessions (254th in college basketball), while allowing 86 points per 100 possessions (87th in college basketball).

Xavier forces 11.8 turnovers per game (196th in college basketball) while committing 12.8 (265th in college basketball action).

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates outscore opponents by seven points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 168th in college basketball, and conceding 68.6 per contest, 125th in college basketball) and have a +84 scoring differential.

Seton Hall prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.5 boards. It records 37.2 rebounds per game (159th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.7.

Seton Hall hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (332nd in college basketball) while shooting 30.8% from deep (288th in college basketball). It is making 2.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.1 per game at 33.9%.

Seton Hall wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 11.5 (154th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

