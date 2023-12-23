Saturday's game between the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) and Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) going head-to-head at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Xavier, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Seton Hall is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 4. The two sides are projected to come in below the 147 over/under.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

TV: Fox Sports 1

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -4

Xavier -4 Point Total: 147

147 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -178, Seton Hall +148

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 74, Seton Hall 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Pick ATS: Seton Hall (+4)



Seton Hall (+4) Pick OU: Under (147)



Xavier has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Seton Hall is 4-7-1. Both the Musketeers and the Pirates are 5-7-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The teams score an average of 151 points per game, four more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game with a +55 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.4 points per game (174th in college basketball) and allow 70.8 per contest (178th in college basketball).

The 39.9 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 59th in the nation, and are 3.1 more than the 36.8 its opponents grab per contest.

Xavier connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball) at a 32.3% rate (232nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers put up 91.6 points per 100 possessions (254th in college basketball), while giving up 86.0 points per 100 possessions (87th in college basketball).

Xavier has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (265th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.8 (196th in college basketball).

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates are outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game, with a +84 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (168th in college basketball) and give up 68.6 per contest (125th in college basketball).

Seton Hall is 159th in the nation at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 31.7 its opponents average.

Seton Hall connects on 5.4 three-pointers per game (332nd in college basketball) while shooting 30.8% from deep (288th in college basketball). It is making 2.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.1 per game at 33.9%.

Seton Hall has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.5 per game (154th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (128th in college basketball).

