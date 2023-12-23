The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-1 Big East) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 1-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Pirates allow to opponents.

Xavier has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 158th.

The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers score are 6.8 more points than the Pirates give up (68.6).

Xavier is 5-4 when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Xavier posted 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did in road games (80.5).

In 2022-23, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 77.1.

Xavier averaged 7.2 treys per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.1, 40.5%).

