The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) aim to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • In games Xavier shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Musketeers are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 159th.
  • The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers score are 6.8 more points than the Pirates allow (68.6).
  • Xavier has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 68.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier posted 83.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged away from home (80.5).
  • The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.1 away from home.
  • In home games, Xavier made 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to away from home (40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's L 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/10/2024 UConn - Cintas Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.