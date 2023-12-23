The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) aim to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

In games Xavier shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Musketeers are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 159th.

The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers score are 6.8 more points than the Pirates allow (68.6).

Xavier has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 68.6 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier posted 83.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged away from home (80.5).

The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.1 away from home.

In home games, Xavier made 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to away from home (40.5%).

