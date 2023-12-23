The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.

Xavier is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Pirates are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 59th.

The Musketeers average 6.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Pirates allow (68.6).

When Xavier puts up more than 68.6 points, it is 5-4.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier scored 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Musketeers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in road games (77.1).

Xavier averaged 7.2 threes per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.1, 40.5%).

