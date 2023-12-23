The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • Xavier has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 159th.
  • The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers score are 6.8 more points than the Pirates allow (68.6).
  • Xavier is 5-4 when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.1.
  • At home, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's L 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/10/2024 UConn - Cintas Center

