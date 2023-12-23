How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Pirates allow to opponents.
- Xavier has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 159th.
- The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers score are 6.8 more points than the Pirates allow (68.6).
- Xavier is 5-4 when scoring more than 68.6 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.1.
- At home, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|UConn
|-
|Cintas Center
