The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) aim to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Pirates allow to opponents.

Xavier is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 159th.

The Musketeers record 75.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 68.6 the Pirates give up.

When Xavier scores more than 68.6 points, it is 5-4.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game (83.6) than it did in road games (80.5).

Defensively the Musketeers played better in home games last year, allowing 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Xavier performed worse in home games last year, averaging 7.2 threes per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage on the road.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule