Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Xavier Musketeers (4-5, 0-0 Big East) against the Seton Hall Pirates (5-3, 0-0 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier Players to Watch

Quincy Olivari: 16.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Desmond Claude: 16.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayvion McKnight: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Abou Ousmane: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Gytis Nemeiksa: 8.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Kadary Richmond: 15.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Dre Davis: 12.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jaden Bediako: 10.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK Dylan Addae-Wusu: 7.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Seton Hall AVG Seton Hall Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 68.4 266th 292nd 74.1 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd 39th 37.7 Rebounds 35.1 162nd 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 5.8 324th 1st 19.1 Assists 12.2 249th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

