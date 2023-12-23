Xavier vs. Seton Hall December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Xavier Musketeers (4-5, 0-0 Big East) against the Seton Hall Pirates (5-3, 0-0 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Xavier Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Quincy Olivari: 16.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Claude: 16.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayvion McKnight: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Gytis Nemeiksa: 8.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Kadary Richmond: 15.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dre Davis: 12.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jaden Bediako: 10.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 7.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Xavier Rank
|Xavier AVG
|Seton Hall AVG
|Seton Hall Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|292nd
|74.1
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|42nd
|39th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|35.1
|162nd
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|1st
|19.1
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.