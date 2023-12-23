Xavier vs. Seton Hall: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 23
The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 147.
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Cintas Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Xavier
|-3.5
|147
Xavier Betting Records & Stats
- Xavier's 12 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147 points six times.
- The average total in Xavier's matchups this year is 146.3, 0.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Musketeers have a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Xavier has won four of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Musketeers have a record of 4-2 in games where sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Xavier has a 62.3% chance to win.
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147
|% of Games Over 147
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Xavier
|6
|50%
|75.4
|151
|70.8
|139.4
|148.2
|Seton Hall
|4
|33.3%
|75.6
|151
|68.6
|139.4
|139.7
Additional Xavier Insights & Trends
- Xavier covered 13 times in 23 chances against the spread in conference action last season.
- The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers score are 6.8 more points than the Pirates allow (68.6).
- Xavier has a 5-4 record against the spread and a 5-4 record overall when putting up more than 68.6 points.
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Xavier
|7-5-0
|3-3
|5-7-0
|Seton Hall
|4-7-1
|1-2
|5-7-0
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Xavier
|Seton Hall
|15-2
|Home Record
|9-6
|7-4
|Away Record
|6-7
|8-8-1
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-3-1
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|80.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|12-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|6-4-1
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
