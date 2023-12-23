The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) are 4-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has a point total of 148.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -4 148

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Xavier and its opponents have gone over 148 combined points in five of 12 games this season.

The average total in Xavier's contests this year is 146.3, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Musketeers have a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Xavier has won four of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Musketeers have a record of 4-2 in games where bookmakers favor them by at least -178 on the moneyline.

Xavier has a 64% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148 % of Games Over 148 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 5 41.7% 75.4 151 70.8 139.4 148.2 Seton Hall 4 33.3% 75.6 151 68.6 139.4 139.7

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

Xavier went 13-10-0 ATS in conference games last season.

The Musketeers put up 6.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Pirates allow (68.6).

When Xavier scores more than 68.6 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 7-5-0 3-3 5-7-0 Seton Hall 4-7-1 1-2 5-7-0

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Seton Hall 15-2 Home Record 9-6 7-4 Away Record 6-7 8-8-1 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-1 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 12-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-4-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

