Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the A-10, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

A-10 Power Rankings

1. Davidson

  • Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-2
  • Overall Rank: 45th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th
  • Last Game: W 83-56 vs Charlotte

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ La Salle
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

2. Richmond

  • Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Overall Rank: 55th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
  • Last Game: W 64-60 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ George Washington
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Saint Joseph's (PA)

  • Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-3
  • Overall Rank: 70th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd
  • Last Game: W 63-57 vs UAB

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Fordham
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

4. VCU

  • Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 25-4
  • Overall Rank: 71st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th
  • Last Game: W 59-36 vs Maryland-Eastern Shore

Next Game

  • Opponent: UMass
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. Rhode Island

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Overall Rank: 88th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
  • Last Game: W 97-53 vs Le Moyne

Next Game

  • Opponent: Harvard
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28

6. George Mason

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 19-9
  • Overall Rank: 102nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th
  • Last Game: W 83-76 vs Towson

Next Game

  • Opponent: La Salle
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Saint Louis

  • Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 11-19
  • Overall Rank: 189th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
  • Last Game: L 87-81 vs Illinois State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rhode Island
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

8. Duquesne

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 196th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
  • Last Game: L 63-52 vs Little Rock

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Dayton
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

9. Loyola Chicago

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 198th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd
  • Last Game: L 98-69 vs Iowa

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Saint Bonaventure
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Dayton

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-16
  • Overall Rank: 202nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
  • Last Game: L 70-53 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Opponent: Duquesne
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

11. George Washington

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 13-16
  • Overall Rank: 204th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th
  • Last Game: W 67-34 vs Stonehill

Next Game

  • Opponent: Richmond
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

12. Fordham

  • Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 11-16
  • Overall Rank: 242nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
  • Last Game: L 82-56 vs Virginia

Next Game

  • Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA)
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: SportsNet NY (Watch on Fubo)

13. Saint Bonaventure

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-25
  • Overall Rank: 296th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th
  • Last Game: L 58-45 vs Colgate

Next Game

  • Opponent: Loyola Chicago
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

14. La Salle

  • Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 4-25
  • Overall Rank: 306th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
  • Last Game: L 74-60 vs Villanova

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ George Mason
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

15. UMass

  • Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 4-26
  • Overall Rank: 315th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th
  • Last Game: L 74-52 vs Albany

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ VCU
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

