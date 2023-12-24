Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Ten this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Purdue

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 30-1

Odds to Win Big Ten: -149

Overall Rank: 2nd

Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

Last Game: W 100-57 vs Jacksonville

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Kentucky

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Illinois

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-7

Odds to Win Big Ten: +600

Overall Rank: 6th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd

Last Game: W 97-73 vs Missouri

Next Game

Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: BTN

3. Michigan State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 23-8

Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600

Overall Rank: 13th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

Last Game: W 99-55 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Opponent: Indiana State

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Ohio State

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-6

Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600

Overall Rank: 18th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th

Last Game: W 78-36 vs New Orleans

Next Game

Opponent: West Virginia

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

5. Wisconsin

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-7

Odds to Win Big Ten: +1000

Overall Rank: 24th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

Last Game: W 80-53 vs Chicago State

Next Game

Opponent: Iowa

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: BTN

6. Michigan

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 15-16

Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

Overall Rank: 42nd

Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

Last Game: L 106-101 vs Florida

Next Game

Opponent: McNeese

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: B1G+

7. Iowa

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 16-15

Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000

Overall Rank: 53rd

Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st

Last Game: W 103-81 vs UMBC

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Illinois

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: B1G+

8. Nebraska

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-11

Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

Overall Rank: 57th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th

Last Game: W 83-75 vs North Dakota

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina State

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: B1G+

9. Northwestern

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 19-12

Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500

Overall Rank: 70th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st

Last Game: W 65-46 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Opponent: Jackson State

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Peacock

10. Minnesota

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-15

Odds to Win Big Ten: +15000

Overall Rank: 84th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th

Last Game: W 80-63 vs Ball State

Next Game

Opponent: Maine

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Peacock

11. Rutgers

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 12-19

Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

Overall Rank: 94th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd

Last Game: L 70-60 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Opponent: Stonehill

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Indiana

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 12-19

Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600

Overall Rank: 101st

Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th

Last Game: W 83-66 vs North Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: Kennesaw State

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: B1G+

13. Penn State

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-21

Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000

Overall Rank: 103rd

Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd

Last Game: W 72-55 vs Le Moyne

Next Game

Opponent: Rider

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: B1G+

14. Maryland

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 11-20

Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000

Overall Rank: 111th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th

Last Game: W 69-60 vs UCLA

Next Game