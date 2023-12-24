Who’s the Best Team in the Horizon League? See our Weekly Horizon League Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Horizon League this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
Horizon League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Purdue Fort Wayne
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st
- Last Game: L 62-48 vs Pittsburgh
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Wright State
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 138th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 115th
- Last Game: W 101-54 vs Muskingum
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Green Bay
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 20-7
- Overall Rank: 140th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd
- Last Game: W 75-65 vs Navy
Next Game
- Opponent: Oakland
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Oakland
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 142nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: L 91-67 vs Dayton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cleveland State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Cleveland State
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 160th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
- Last Game: W 90-77 vs Western Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: Oakland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Northern Kentucky
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 224th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th
- Last Game: L 92-56 vs Saint Mary's (CA)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Purdue Fort Wayne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Green Bay
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 241st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th
- Last Game: W 79-46 vs MSOE
Next Game
- Opponent: Wright State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 253rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th
- Last Game: L 90-85 vs Cornell
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Milwaukee
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Milwaukee
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 307th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
- Last Game: W 85-83 vs Chattanooga
Next Game
- Opponent: Robert Morris
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Detroit Mercy
- Current Record: 0-13 | Projected Record: 2-29
- Overall Rank: 338th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
- Last Game: L 83-66 vs NC State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ IUPUI
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. IUPUI
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 1-27
- Overall Rank: 361st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th
- Last Game: W 90-67 vs Defiance
Next Game
- Opponent: Detroit Mercy
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
