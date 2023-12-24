Who is the team to beat at the top of the MAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

1. Toledo

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 23-4

6-3 | 23-4 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th

46th Last Game: L 70-45 vs Duke

Next Game

Opponent: Hillsdale

Hillsdale Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2. Ball State

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 26-3

9-2 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st

121st Last Game: W 52-51 vs Georgia

Next Game

Opponent: Oakland City

Oakland City Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. Bowling Green

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-7

6-4 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: L 84-35 vs Indiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Central Michigan

@ Central Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

4. Kent State

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 17-9

5-4 | 17-9 Overall Rank: 139th

139th Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th

107th Last Game: W 84-20 vs Lake Erie

Next Game

Opponent: La Roche

La Roche Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. Buffalo

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-13

5-4 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 235th

235th Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th

328th Last Game: L 66-61 vs Le Moyne

Next Game

Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. Akron

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-16

4-5 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 237th

237th Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd

332nd Last Game: W 88-65 vs Bellarmine

Next Game

Opponent: @ Canisius

@ Canisius Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Western Michigan

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-13

5-5 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 250th

250th Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th

206th Last Game: L 84-47 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Opponent: Ball State

Ball State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 13-15

5-5 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 258th

258th Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th

340th Last Game: W 65-55 vs Eastern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: Concordia (IL)

Concordia (IL) Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9. Ohio

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-20

3-6 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 291st

291st Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th

215th Last Game: L 69-49 vs Butler

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bellarmine

@ Bellarmine Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 7-21

2-7 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 308th

308th Strength of Schedule Rank: 126th

126th Last Game: W 68-66 vs Oakland

Next Game

Opponent: @ Austin Peay

@ Austin Peay Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-24

2-7 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 337th

337th Strength of Schedule Rank: 325th

325th Last Game: W 84-74 vs IUPUI

Next Game

Opponent: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

12. Central Michigan

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-26

1-8 | 1-26 Overall Rank: 340th

340th Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th

257th Last Game: L 67-57 vs North Dakota State

Next Game