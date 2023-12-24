The NHL has 14 games on its Saturday slate -- continue reading for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -135 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 Matthews' stats: 26 goals in 29 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -110 to score

Avalanche vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 MacKinnon's stats: 18 goals in 33 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -105 to score

Bruins vs. Wild

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 Pastrnak's stats: 19 goals in 31 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 Rantanen's stats: 17 goals in 33 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +105 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 Nylander's stats: 15 goals in 30 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +110 to score

Penguins vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 Crosby's stats: 19 goals in 31 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +115 to score

Lightning vs. Capitals

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 Kucherov's stats: 23 goals in 33 games

Brock Boeser (Canucks) +125 to score

Canucks vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 Boeser's stats: 24 goals in 34 games

Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +125 to score

Avalanche vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 Nichushkin's stats: 15 goals in 31 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +125 to score

Penguins vs. Senators

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 Guentzel's stats: 14 goals in 31 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.