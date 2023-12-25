How to Watch the NBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In one of the five compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers square off at Crypto.com Arena.
Today's NBA Games
The New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks travel to face the Knicks on Monday at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 16-12
- MIL Record: 22-7
- NY Stats: 114.6 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- MIL Stats: 124.6 PPG (second in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.5 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 5.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -3.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -165
- NY Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 241.5 points
The Denver Nuggets play the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors hope to pick up a road win at the Nuggets on Monday at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 21-10
- GS Record: 15-14
- DEN Stats: 115.0 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- GS Stats: 117.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.4 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 9.2 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (28.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -6.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -275
- GS Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 233.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Boston Celtics
The Celtics hit the road the Lakers on Monday at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 16-14
- BOS Record: 22-6
- LAL Stats: 114.0 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (16th)
- BOS Stats: 119.9 PPG (sixth in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (24.7 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.1 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (26.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 4.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -2.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -150
- LAL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 234.5 points
The Miami Heat play host to the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers take to the home court of the Heat on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 17-12
- PHI Record: 20-8
- MIA Stats: 113.2 PPG (19th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- PHI Stats: 122.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Tyrese Maxey (26.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 6.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -2.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -140
- PHI Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 225.5 points
The Phoenix Suns play host to the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks travel to face the Suns on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 14-14
- DAL Record: 17-12
- PHO Stats: 114.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (15th)
- DAL Stats: 119.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (22nd)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (30.9 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.4 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (32.9 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 9.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -4.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -200
- DAL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 237.5 points
