On Monday, December 25, 2023 at Footprint Center, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (17-12) face Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (14-14), tipping off at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Mavericks matchup.

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Suns average 114.5 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 114 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +13 scoring differential overall.

The Mavericks have a +33 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 119 points per game, seventh in the league, and are allowing 117.9 per contest to rank 22nd in the NBA.

The two teams average 233.5 points per game combined, three more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 231.9 combined points per game, 1.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has covered 11 times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.

Dallas has put together a 15-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

Suns and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +800 +400 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

