The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Bowling Green Falcons play in the Quick Lane Bowl on December 26, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Minnesota has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 19th-worst with 20.2 points per contest. The defensive unit ranks 71st in the FBS (26.9 points allowed per game). With 327.8 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Bowling Green ranks 104th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 29th, giving up 329.8 total yards per contest.

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Bowling Green Minnesota 327.8 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.6 (125th) 329.8 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.8 (54th) 142.2 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.4 (78th) 185.7 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.2 (125th) 19 (84th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (50th) 27 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (42nd)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak leads Bowling Green with 1,709 yards on 148-of-242 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has rushed for 762 yards on 125 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground.

Taron Keith is a key figure in this offense, with 390 rushing yards on 66 carries with four touchdowns and 457 receiving yards (38.1 per game) on 44 catches with three touchdowns

Harold Fannin's 573 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 39 receptions on 53 targets with six touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare's 35 catches (on 62 targets) have netted him 380 yards (31.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 1,838 passing yards for Minnesota, completing 53.1% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has 591 rushing yards on 103 carries with four touchdowns.

Jordan Nubin has piled up 535 yards on 124 carries, scoring three times.

Daniel Jackson's leads his squad with 831 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 57 receptions (out of 111 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 376 yards so far this campaign.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has racked up 25 grabs for 239 yards, an average of 19.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

