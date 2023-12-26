In this year's Quick Lane Bowl, the Bowling Green Falcons are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4), versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The action begins at 2:00 PM ET on December 26, 2023, airing on ESPN from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The over/under is set at 37.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Minnesota vs. Bowling Green matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Minnesota (-4) 37.5 -210 +175 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Minnesota (-5.5) 37.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

Bowling Green has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Falcons are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Minnesota is 3-9-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice when favored by 4 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

