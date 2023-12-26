Bowling Green vs. Minnesota: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Quick Lane Bowl
In this year's Quick Lane Bowl, the Bowling Green Falcons are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4), versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The action begins at 2:00 PM ET on December 26, 2023, airing on ESPN from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The over/under is set at 37.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Minnesota vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-4)
|37.5
|-210
|+175
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-5.5)
|37.5
|-220
|+180
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Bowling Green has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Falcons are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
- Minnesota is 3-9-0 ATS this season.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice when favored by 4 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
