The Quick Lane Bowl features a matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (who are 4-point favorites) and the Bowling Green Falcons on December 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 39.5 points for the game.

Minnesota ranks ninth-worst in total offense (302.6 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 61st with 373.8 yards allowed per contest. With 327.8 total yards per game on offense, Bowling Green ranks 104th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 29th, giving up 329.8 total yards per game.

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: ESPN

Minnesota vs Bowling Green Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -4 -110 -110 39.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Bowling Green Recent Performance

Offensively, the Falcons are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 413.3 yards per game (-35-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 343.7 (54th-ranked).

The Falcons are scoring 38 points per game in their past three games (22nd-best in college football), and giving up 20.3 (64th).

Bowling Green is accumulating 274.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (42nd in the country), and conceding 228.7 per game (-20-worst).

The Falcons are accumulating 139 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-9-worst in college football), and conceding 115 per game (71st).

The Falcons are unbeaten against the spread and 0-3 overall over their past three games.

Bowling Green has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have covered the spread three times this year (3-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

In Bowling Green's 11 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (63.6%).

Bowling Green has won two of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

Bowling Green has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has put up 1,709 passing yards, or 142.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.2% of his passes and has collected 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Terion Stewart has rushed for 762 yards on 125 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground.

Taron Keith is a key figure in this offense, with 390 rushing yards on 66 carries with four touchdowns and 457 receiving yards (38.1 per game) on 44 catches with three touchdowns

Harold Fannin has hauled in 573 receiving yards on 39 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Odieu Hiliare's 62 targets have resulted in 35 grabs for 380 yards and three touchdowns.

Cashius Howell leads the team with 9.5 sacks, and also has eight TFL and 21 tackles.

Darren Anders is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 75 tackles, eight TFL, and 4.5 sacks.

Jalen Huskey leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 44 tackles and six passes defended.

