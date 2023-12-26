Obi Toppin and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be facing off versus the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Toppin, in his most recent game (December 23 loss against the Magic), put up three points and six rebounds.

With prop bets available for Toppin, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.0 10.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4.5 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 16.8 16.2 PR -- 15.5 15 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Toppin has made 4.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 9.7% of his team's total makes.

Toppin is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Pacers rank 14th in possessions per game with 106.6. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Rockets allow 107.7 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Rockets give up 44 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

The Rockets are the best squad in the NBA, conceding 23.1 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 11.1 makes per contest.

Obi Toppin vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 20 15 2 0 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.