On Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Toyota Center, the Indiana Pacers (14-14) will try to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Houston Rockets (15-12), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Rockets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN

NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets' +103 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 111.6 points per game (24th in the NBA) while allowing 107.7 per contest (second in the league).

The Pacers have a +19 scoring differential, putting up 126.5 points per game (first in league) and giving up 125.8 (29th in NBA).

These teams score a combined 238.1 points per game, 0.6 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 233.5 points per game combined, 4.0 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Houston is 19-8-0 ATS this season.

Indiana is 14-14-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +8000 +3500 - Rockets +12500 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.