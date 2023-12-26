The Houston Rockets (15-12) play the Indiana Pacers (14-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Toyota Center. Fred VanVleet of the Rockets and Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN

Pacers' Last Game

The Pacers lost their previous game to the Magic, 117-110, on Saturday. Haliburton was their top scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 29 2 14 3 0 3 Myles Turner 24 7 0 1 4 2 Buddy Hield 20 7 2 1 1 5

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 12 assists, making 49.6% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per game (fourth in NBA).

Myles Turner contributes with 16.8 points per game, plus 7.5 boards and 1.2 assists.

Buddy Hield's numbers for the season are 13.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game.

Bruce Brown's averages for the season are 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 30% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

The Pacers get 13.7 points, 3.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 18.1 4 11.4 0.6 0.4 2.3 Myles Turner 16.3 6.5 0.7 0.6 2.1 1.1 Buddy Hield 13.7 4 2.6 1.1 0.9 2.9 Bennedict Mathurin 14.4 3.7 2.4 0.6 0.2 1.5 Aaron Nesmith 12.2 2.8 1 1.1 1 2.3

