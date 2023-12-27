The Columbus Blue Jackets, Adam Fantilli included, will face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Fantilli are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Fantilli vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Fantilli has averaged 15:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

Fantilli has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

Fantilli has a point in 16 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points three times.

Fantilli has an assist in 11 of 35 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Fantilli's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Fantilli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 114 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 35 Games 2 20 Points 1 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.