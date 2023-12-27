How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils (17-13-2) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-18-6) on Wednesday, with the Devils coming off a win and the Blue Jackets off a loss.
Check out the Devils-Blue Jackets game on BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Devils
|6-3 NJ
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|Blue Jackets
|2-1 CBJ
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 127 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 31st in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 108 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|33
|1
|24
|25
|10
|13
|-
|Johnny Gaudreau
|35
|6
|16
|22
|15
|11
|0%
|Kirill Marchenko
|33
|13
|8
|21
|9
|20
|36.8%
|Adam Fantilli
|35
|9
|11
|20
|10
|13
|42.6%
|Ivan Provorov
|35
|2
|17
|19
|20
|6
|-
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are conceding 114 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in league action.
- The Devils score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (109 total, 3.4 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Devils have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|27
|14
|25
|39
|34
|29
|36.4%
|Jesper Bratt
|32
|13
|25
|38
|17
|21
|27.3%
|Tyler Toffoli
|32
|14
|10
|24
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Luke Hughes
|32
|4
|12
|16
|21
|17
|-
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
