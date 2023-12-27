The New Jersey Devils (17-13-2) are heavily favored (-275 moneyline odds to win) when they host a matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (11-18-6), who have +220 moneyline odds, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Devils Moneyline Blue Jackets Moneyline Total BetMGM -275 +220 7 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Betting Trends

In 20 games this season, New Jersey and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.

The Devils are 15-11 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Blue Jackets have been listed as the underdog 31 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

New Jersey has been a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter twice this season, and lost both.

Columbus has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by +220 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 3-7 3-7-0 6.7 3.00 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.00 3.00 3 12.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 5-5 7-3-0 6.5 3.50 4.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 3.50 4.00 5 21.7% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

