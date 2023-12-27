If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Beaumont High School at Indian Hill High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on December 27

12:30 PM PT on December 27 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Gordonsville High School at Cincinnati Country Day School