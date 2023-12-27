In Knox County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Knox County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Centerburg at Parkway High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27

4:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Rockford, OH

Rockford, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Delaware Hayes at Mount Vernon High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27

6:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Fredericktown High School at Clear Fork High School