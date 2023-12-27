Knox County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Knox County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Knox County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centerburg at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Rockford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Delaware Hayes at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fredericktown High School at Clear Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Bellville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
