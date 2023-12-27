There is high school basketball action in Miami County, Ohio today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Troy at Northmont High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27
  • Location: Clayton, OH
  • Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.