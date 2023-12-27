Montgomery County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Montgomery County, Ohio today, we've got what you need.
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Troy at Northmont High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Clayton, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Brookville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
