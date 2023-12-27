Richland County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Richland County, Ohio today, we've got what you need.
Richland County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fredericktown High School at Clear Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Bellville, OH
