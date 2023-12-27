Can we count on Sean Kuraly lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly stats and insights

In six of 35 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in two games (one shot).

Kuraly has zero points on the power play.

Kuraly averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 114 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Kuraly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 4:21 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:53 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:16 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:46 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:06 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:21 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

