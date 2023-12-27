Wyandot County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Wyandot County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Wyandot County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Upper Sandusky at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Mt. Blanchard, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
