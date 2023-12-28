Athens County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Athens County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Athens County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Unioto at Alexander High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Albany, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.