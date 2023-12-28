Brown County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Brown County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Brown at Fayetteville-Perry High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Georgetown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School - Winchester at Georgetown Exempted Village
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Georgetown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
