Butler County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Butler County, Ohio today, we've got the information below.
Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairfield High School at Lakota West High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 28
- Location: West Chester, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lakota West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: West Chester, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
