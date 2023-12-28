Thursday's contest features the Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) squaring off at Wolstein Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 74-72 victory for Cleveland State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 28.

The game has no set line.

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 74, Oakland 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-1.4)

Cleveland State (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Cleveland State's record against the spread so far this season is 8-4-0, while Oakland's is 9-4-0. A total of six out of the Vikings' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Golden Grizzlies' games have gone over. Cleveland State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the past 10 games. Oakland has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game (scoring 76.2 points per game to rank 152nd in college basketball while giving up 69.8 per outing to rank 147th in college basketball) and have a +82 scoring differential overall.

Cleveland State is 187th in college basketball at 36.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.6 its opponents average.

Cleveland State knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (229th in college basketball) at a 36.8% rate (61st in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 30.7% from deep.

The Vikings rank 205th in college basketball by averaging 93.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 88th in college basketball, allowing 86.0 points per 100 possessions.

Cleveland State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.2 turnovers per game, committing 11.1 (119th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.3 (24th in college basketball).

