The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Cleveland State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the 187th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies rank 308th.
  • The Vikings score only 2.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Golden Grizzlies allow (73.5).
  • Cleveland State is 5-2 when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Cleveland State has performed better when playing at home this season, posting 81.7 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game on the road.
  • The Vikings cede 63.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 77.3 in road games.
  • At home, Cleveland State is sinking 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to when playing on the road (37.5%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kent State L 83-77 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/15/2023 @ Bradley W 76-69 Carver Arena
12/21/2023 Western Michigan W 90-77 Wolstein Center
12/28/2023 Oakland - Wolstein Center
12/31/2023 @ IUPUI - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center

