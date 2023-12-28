The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Cleveland State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Vikings are the 187th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies rank 308th.

The Vikings score only 2.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Golden Grizzlies allow (73.5).

Cleveland State is 5-2 when scoring more than 73.5 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Cleveland State has performed better when playing at home this season, posting 81.7 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game on the road.

The Vikings cede 63.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 77.3 in road games.

At home, Cleveland State is sinking 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to when playing on the road (37.5%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule