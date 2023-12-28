How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - December 28
The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- The Vikings make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- Cleveland State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 187th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies rank 308th.
- The Vikings score only 2.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Golden Grizzlies allow (73.5).
- Cleveland State is 5-2 when scoring more than 73.5 points.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Cleveland State has performed better when playing at home this season, posting 81.7 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game on the road.
- The Vikings cede 63.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 77.3 in road games.
- At home, Cleveland State is sinking 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sports a worse three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to when playing on the road (37.5%).
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kent State
|L 83-77
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Bradley
|W 76-69
|Carver Arena
|12/21/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 90-77
|Wolstein Center
|12/28/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/31/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
