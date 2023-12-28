The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) will be attempting to build on a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline Oakland Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-2.5) 147.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-2.5) 145.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Betting Trends

Cleveland State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Vikings and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

Oakland has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

Golden Grizzlies games have gone over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

