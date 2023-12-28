Thursday's Horizon League schedule includes the Cleveland State Vikings (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) meeting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Game Information

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Tristan Enaruna: 17.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

17.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Tujautae Williams: 13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Drew Lowder: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Tevin Smith: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Dylan Arnett: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Oakland Players to Watch

Trey Townsend: 15.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jack Gohlke: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Jones: 6.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Conway: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK D.Q. Cole: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Stat Comparison

Cleveland State Rank Cleveland State AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank 180th 74.9 Points Scored 72.8 235th 137th 69.3 Points Allowed 71.5 198th 193rd 36.5 Rebounds 33.6 298th 17th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 8.5 237th 269th 6.5 3pt Made 7.5 178th 301st 11.5 Assists 11.5 301st 138th 11.4 Turnovers 11.0 108th

