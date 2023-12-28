Cleveland State vs. Oakland December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Horizon League schedule includes the Cleveland State Vikings (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) meeting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-5, 1-1 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Oakland Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Tristan Enaruna: 17.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Tujautae Williams: 13.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drew Lowder: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tevin Smith: 7.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dylan Arnett: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
Oakland Players to Watch
- Trey Townsend: 15.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jack Gohlke: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Jones: 6.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Conway: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.Q. Cole: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Cleveland State vs. Oakland Stat Comparison
|Cleveland State Rank
|Cleveland State AVG
|Oakland AVG
|Oakland Rank
|180th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|72.8
|235th
|137th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|198th
|193rd
|36.5
|Rebounds
|33.6
|298th
|17th
|12.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|237th
|269th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.5
|178th
|301st
|11.5
|Assists
|11.5
|301st
|138th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.0
|108th
