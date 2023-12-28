The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 147.5 in the matchup.

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cleveland State -2.5 147.5

Cleveland State Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland State's 12 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147.5 points five times.

The average point total in Cleveland State's contests this year is 146, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Vikings are 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland State has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won five of those games.

The Vikings have entered six games this season favored by -145 or more and are 5-1 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Cleveland State.

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 5 41.7% 76.2 147.7 69.8 143.3 143.3 Oakland 6 46.2% 71.5 147.7 73.5 143.3 145.3

Additional Cleveland State Insights & Trends

Cleveland State went 12-11-0 ATS in conference games last season.

The Vikings score only 2.7 more points per game (76.2) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (73.5).

Cleveland State has a 6-0 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when putting up more than 73.5 points.

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 8-4-0 3-3 6-6-0 Oakland 9-4-0 6-2 8-5-0

Cleveland State vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cleveland State Oakland 13-3 Home Record 8-6 7-9 Away Record 5-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

