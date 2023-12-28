Coshocton County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Coshocton County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Coshocton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coshocton at Newcomerstown High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Newcomerstown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
