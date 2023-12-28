Cuyahoga County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cuyahoga Heights High School at Buckeye High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North Royalton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: North Royalton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
